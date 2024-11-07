OPS to be implemented, Dharavi project to be scrapped: Uddhav Sena makes big promises ahead of Maharashtra elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled the manifesto of his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

While releasing the manifesto, Thackeray mentioned that most of the poll promises made by Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's overall assurances but some points need special attention.

Related Articles

Among the key promises made in the manifesto are the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power.

Under the OPS, retired government employees get a fixed and assured monthly pension. The pension under the old pension scheme was linked to the Dearness Allowance (DA), ensuring that it is adjusted according to inflation.

The pension amount is typically 50 per cent of the last drawn salary and guaranteed for life. There are provisions for a family pension for dependents after the death of the pensioner as well.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, Thackeray said that it would be scrapped as the project will have ramifications on Mumbai. He also said that Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping urbanisation in mind.

Uddhav Thackeray added that affordable houses will be built for "sons of the soil" in urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

Besides these promises, Thackeray has also promised to do away with the 50 per cent cap on reservations as well as stabilising the prices of essential items. He has also promised free education for male students and free travel for women in public transport buses.

Furthermore, he said that if the MVA came to power, the cluster development of Koliwadas (fishing community settlements) and Gaothans (villages) will be scrapped. He added that the redevelopment will be done after taking the residents into confidence.

On the issue of jobs, the former CM said that job fairs will be held in each district every three months. He also said that an International Finance Centre will be established in the state.

He added that every district will have a temple of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said.