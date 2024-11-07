Maharashtra elections 2024: Paid leave in all Mumbai offices for November 20, says BMC commissioner

All employees working with establishments, businesses and other workplaces in the Brihanmumbai limits will be granted a paid leave on November 20 for voting in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024. Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that any violations to this directive would attract action against the employers and not the employees.

Employees will not face any action in the form of salary deduction and action will be taken against employers instead as per the Election Commission rules, the order by the District Election Officer said.

“Every person engaged in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the polling area where the election is held and entitled to vote in the State Assembly elections shall be given a holiday on the polling day i.e. Wednesday, November 20, 2024. This rule shall be applicable to all industrial groups, corporations, companies and institutions, industrial undertakings or other establishments etc," it said.

The BMC said that in case of emergency workers or in exceptional circumstances, the employees must be granted a window of at least four hours to cast their vote with prior approval from the District Election Officer.

As per section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence would endanger the public or their establishment will not be penalised.

Employers are directed to follow these guidelines strictly, ensuring all employees are able to exercise their voting rights on the election day, the release said.

The decision aims to increase voter turnout in the upcoming assembly polls. Despite various campaigns to encourage voter participation, Mumbai's turnout has been lower compared to other regions in Maharashtra.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Mumbai logged a voter turnout of around 51.5 per cent, lower than roughly 53 per cent in 2014. The BMC has also been tasked to undertake special programmes for increasing voter awareness.

Voting for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23. Term of the Maharashtra assembly is ending on November 26, 2024.