Rs 3,000 per month, free bus travel: MVA's counter-offer to women in battleground Maharashtra

In a bid to counter the ruling Mahayuti alliance's influence, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a series of guarantees for Maharashtra, prominently featuring monthly financial support for women. Under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, the MVA promises Rs 3,000 per month and free bus travel for women and girls, a package intended to resonate with women voters.

The opposition MVA's announcement comes amid Mahayuti’s push with its Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women.

✨ महाराष्ट्र के लिए महाविकास आघाडी की 5 गारंटी ✨



Mahalakshmi



🔹 महिलाओं को हर महीने 3,000 रुपए

🔹 महिलाओं के लिए फ्री बस सेवा



Samantechi Hami



🔹 जातिगत जनगणना होगी

🔹 50% आरक्षण की सीमा हटाएंगे



Kutumb Rakshan



🔹 25 लाख रुपए तक स्वास्थ्य बीमा

🔹 मुफ्त दवा



Krushi…

Beyond the Mahalakshmi Yojana, Congress has promised several other guarantees, such as a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, alongside an incentive of Rs 50,000 for regular loan repayments. The party also pledged a caste-wise census and a commitment to increase the reservation cap beyond the current 50 percent limit. Additional promises include health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh along with free medicines, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to unemployed youth until they secure jobs.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters to support the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, countering Prime Minister Modi's criticisms that the grand old party has failed in fulfill its promises. "I just want one guarantee from all of you — that you will make our alliance win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections," he said, taking on the Prime Minister's recent claims about Congress guarantees. Kharge challenged Modi to review his own promises, asking, "PM Modi gave so many guarantees in 10 years— did he fulfill any of them? He promised Rs 15 lakh for everyone, 2 crore jobs for youth. Did he deliver?"

Kharge emphasised that Congress has kept its commitments wherever it is in power like Karnataka. He pointed out that the Karnataka government allocated Rs 52,000 crore for implementing five key guarantees, of which nearly half has already been used. "We made promises in Karnataka, and we delivered. Have you done anything like this?" he asked PM Modi.