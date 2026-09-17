Oracle layoff changed his life: How Pradeep Kannan built a ₹9 crore falooda business from scratch

His next move was far removed from the corporate world. Kannan decided to build a business around falooda and ice cream, beginning with a small 10x10-foot outlet.

Kannan and his wife invested nearly ₹6 lakh from their savings and family assets to launch The Falooda Shop near Gandhigram in Karur. The venture was not his first experience with the food business.

Earlier failure shaped the venture

Before launching The Falooda Shop, Kannan had experimented with a kulfi business in Bengaluru called Lets Kulfi. The venture initially showed promise, but one outlet had to shut down following road expansion. He later opened outlets in partnership with a South Indian restaurant.

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However, managing the business alongside a full-time corporate job became difficult, and the venture was eventually closed. The experience helped Kannan understand the challenges involved in choosing locations, managing operations, maintaining quality and dealing with customers.

When he returned to entrepreneurship in 2019, Kannan used those lessons to create a more structured business model.

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Standardisation became the growth strategy

Kannan identified a common problem in the falooda market: variations in taste, presentation and quality from one outlet to another. To address this, The Falooda Shop developed standardised recipes and operating procedures.

This helped the brand prepare for expansion through franchising. The first franchise outlet reportedly opened in Karur in 2020. Under its franchise model, the company provides support related to store setup, raw materials, employee training and standard operating procedures.

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Several franchise applicants were reportedly existing customers of the brand. The business gradually expanded across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other parts of India before entering Dubai.

Karur to Delhi NCR.



Still processing this one.



Our first North India outlet is taking shape in Gurugram Sector 69.



This one feels bigger than just another store.



New market.



New challenge.



One strong belief.



There’s still a lot to finish before we open the doors.



But… pic.twitter.com/EnaKup6LRt

— Pradeep Kannan (@Pradeepkannanj) September 9, 2026

From one kiosk to 20-plus outlets

The company’s official website lists 18 outlets, including 17 in India and one in Dubai. However, Kannan’s recent LinkedIn posts indicate that the network has since crossed 20 outlets. The brand has also moved beyond traditional falooda and ice cream. Its product range includes beverages, desserts and a ready-to-eat falooda product in a can.

The Falooda Shop is also expanding its presence in North India, with a new outlet set to open in Gurugram. The upcoming store marks another step in Pradeep Kannan’s plan to take the brand beyond its southern roots and make its falooda, ice creams and desserts available to customers in new markets.

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The business is at around ₹9 crore, with an annual revenue of more than ₹9 crore in 2025. Kannan is now also working on a direct-to-consumer ice-cream brand.