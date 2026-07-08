'The job looked perfect on paper': Ex-Google engineer explains why she left despite promotions

A former Google software engineer has revealed why she walked away from a successful eight-year career at the tech giant despite promotions, high pay and generous perks, saying a six-month stay on a Thai island helped her discover an entirely new profession.

Sara Wilczynska left Google in late 2022 without another job lined up after feeling increasingly disconnected from her work, despite what she described as an ideal career on paper, according to Business Insider.

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Wilczynska, who was born in Warsaw, Poland, earned a master's degree in computer science before building her career in London and later joining Google in Zurich in 2015. She eventually relocated to New York, where she worked on Google's Search News product, before moving to San Diego during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Reflecting on her time at Google, she said the company offered flexibility, supportive colleagues and exceptional employee benefits, including wellness programmes, gym access, subsidised massages and stock grants.

However, despite being promoted twice, Wilczynska said her role gradually shifted away from coding toward meetings and stakeholder management, leaving her feeling disconnected.

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"I started to feel disconnected. A growing sense that the pace wasn't sustainable for me. That constant stimulation of screens, deadlines, notifications, and expectations was pulling me away from myself," she wrote in an essay published by Business Insider.

Before resigning, she tried several ways to regain a sense of purpose, including reducing her work hours, leading diversity and inclusion initiatives, and training in sound healing. But none of these changes addressed what she described as a deeper feeling of misalignment.

"At some point, I understood that a job can tick every box, it can look perfect on paper, but if something deeper is missing, it's not enough," she said.

With no concrete career plan, Wilczynska and her partner decided to rent out their San Diego apartment and spend a year travelling across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

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The turning point came during a six-month stay on the Thai island of Koh Tao, where she discovered watercolour painting.

"I had something I hadn't experienced in years: unstructured time," she said, explaining that she began taking online art classes and painting everyday scenes from the island.

She started sharing her artwork in local Facebook community groups, expecting little response. Instead, people began purchasing her paintings, saying the artwork captured their memories of the island.

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Following the trip, Wilczynska returned to the United States and launched Swil Arts Studio in San Diego, where she now creates original watercolour illustrations, prints and home décor products.

While she acknowledged that her income is still below what she earned at Google, she said her definition of success has fundamentally changed.

"It's not about productivity or output. It's about impact. If one person pauses because of my work—if they feel something, remember something—that's enough," she wrote, according to Business Insider.