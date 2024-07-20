Over 300 Indian students return home as Bangladesh protests over job quota turn deadly

Amid an escalating unrest in Bangladesh, over 300 Indian students crossed the northeastern borders on Friday. Protests have surged across the country, resulting in over 100 deaths as students clashed with security forces and pro-government activists over the controversial reintroduction of reservation in government jobs.

For three weeks, the unrest has intensified, reaching a peak on Monday with violent clashes at Dhaka University. The following day, six people were killed, prompting the government to shut down universities nationwide. Indian students, primarily pursuing MBBS degrees from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir, found themselves in the midst of this chaos.

Key routes used by students to return included the international land ports at Akhurah near Agartala in Tripura and Dawki in Meghalaya.

The students, increasingly cut off from their families due to a near-total internet shutdown and disrupted telephone services, decided to leave Bangladesh temporarily.

VIDEO | A large number of Indian students studying in #Bangladesh returned home on Friday by the land route through Agartala city in Tripura.



They came back to escape the deteriorating law and order situation in the neighbouring country following a wave of student protests…

"The situation is deteriorating, and many restrictions are in place. The internet is down, and we couldn't contact our families. Unable to get flight tickets, we took the road route to Agartala," a student told a TV channel. Several students endured a six-hour taxi journey under a security escort to reach home. In Meghalaya, officials reported over 200 Indians crossing the border due to the protests, with some students from Bhutan and Nepal also seeking refuge in India.

An official reportedly said around 67 students were from Meghalaya and seven from Bhutan, and the state government is coordinating with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Bangladesh Land Port Authority to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens.

What exactly has happened in Bangladesh?

The protests began after a high court reinstated a 30 percent reservation in government jobs for families of freedom fighters and veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence. This quota, later suspended by the Bangladesh Supreme Court but challenged by the government, has sparked significant backlash. Critics argue that the quota benefits the ruling Awami League party, led by Sheikh Hasina, at the expense of job opportunities for others.

In response to the unrest, Hasina addressed protesters on television, but tensions remain high, culminating in the burning of a state broadcaster's building.

As the situation in Bangladesh continues to evolve, the safe return of Indian students highlights the precariousness of their circumstances and the ongoing challenges posed by political unrest.

