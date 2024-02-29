‘Over Rs 2.50 lakh cr investment proposals received’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar says India now a key semiconductor player

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India is a key semiconductor player now and that the country has received more than Rs 2.50 lakh crore investment proposals from global chip makers. The minister was speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet' organised in Pune on Wednesday.

"Today, more than Rs 2.50 lakh crore worth of investment proposals have been received by the Government of India from global semiconductor majors. India is fast becoming a semiconductor nation. Just two years ago, it was not even present in the semiconductor ecosystem of the world," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the event. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s semiconductor policy instantly attracted global attention.

Chandrasekhar said that India has become a source of inspiration for countries across the world for its inclusive policies. He said that India has moved out of the ‘Fragile Five’ league in the last 10 years to become the world’s fifth largest economy.

"We have become a beacon of hope and inspiration for countries across the world in terms of our inclusive policies, in terms of how you transform governance and make governments work for people. In the next few years, the Prime Minister has set a target for India to become 'Viksit Bharat," he said.

The minister also shared glimpses from his Pune visit. He said he met students, professionals and startups in Pune and shared how the narrative that India is a poor country with a dysfunctional democracy has been drastically changed in the past decade.

He said that he also spoke about how India is on its way to become one of the top three economies in the world in the next few years.