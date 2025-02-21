‘Overturned a govt when...’: Eknath Shinde’s veiled warning amid speculation of rift with Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued a stark warning to his critics, reminding them of his 2022 rebellion that brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. His remarks come amid speculation of a growing rift between him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde has been skipping meetings called by Fadnavis, reportedly upset over the latter’s decision to halt a ₹900 crore project in Jalna. The project, approved during Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister, is now under investigation, with questions raised about its validity.

#WATCH | Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Do not take me lightly; I have already said this to those who have taken me lightly. I am a normal party worker, but I am a worker of Bala Saheb and everyone should take me with this understanding. When you took it… pic.twitter.com/quQeanGPfn — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

Addressing reporters, Shinde dismissed the idea that he was sidelined but delivered a pointed reminder. “I was taken lightly in 2022, and I overturned the incumbent government,” he said.

In a cryptic remark, he referenced his first speech in the Vidhan Sabha. “I said that Devendra Fadnavis ji would get more than 200 seats, and we got 232 seats. That is why do not take me lightly. The people for whom it is intended will understand it.”

Shinde was replaced by Fadnavis as Chief Minister after the BJP’s strong showing in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats, with BJP taking 132. Since then, speculation has swirled that Shinde is unhappy over losing the top post.

He also responded to a recent death threat he received via email on February 20. “Threats have come before too. There were many threats when the dance bar was closed. There were threats to kill me, and attempts were made, but I was not afraid. The Naxalites had threatened me, but I did not give in to their threats... I did the work of starting the first industrial project in Gadchiroli,” he said.

With tensions rising and political maneuvering at play, Shinde’s remarks have added to the uncertainty surrounding Maharashtra’s power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies)