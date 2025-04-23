Pahalgam terror attack: 42 launch pads active in PoK, 115 Pakistani terrorists in J&K, says intel

A day after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people, fresh intelligence inputs have revealed 42 active terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) near the Line of Control (Loc). These bases are believed to house an estimated 110 to 130 terrorists, with 115 of them identified as Pakistani nationals, officials said.

According to security sources, around 70 to 75 terrorists are currently active in the Kashmir Valley, while 60 to 65 are operating in Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch regions.

The attack in Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, was carried out with military precision, sources said. The terrorists—5 to 6 men wearing camouflage gear and kurta-pyjamas—emerged from dense pine forests and opened fire using AK-47 rifles. Forensic reports and survivor accounts confirm the use of military-grade weapons and advanced communication gear, suggesting high-level training and logistical coordination.

Three terrorists suspected to be involved in the attack have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, whose photo and sketches have been circulated by security agencies. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the massacre, calling it retaliation for what it describes as "demographic engineering" in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The fallout of the attack has rippled through the national schedule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanpur, where he was set to launch development projects worth ₹20,000 crore, has been cancelled. However, he will still attend Panchayati Raj Diwas events in Madhubani, Bihar, on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Assam has also been postponed. “We received a communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informing us of the postponement of the visit due to the attack. It will be rescheduled at a later date,” an official from the Assam Governor’s Secretariat told PTI.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the attack on "massive intelligence failure," stating that the incident was "more dangerous and painful than Pulwama."

Security outside the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi has been tightened in anticipation of public outrage and protests. Social media platforms are also being monitored for inflammatory content.