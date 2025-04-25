Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah instructs CMs to identify, send Pakistani citizens back; UP govt springs into action -- Top points to know

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued directions to to cancel all visas issued to Pakistani citizens. The directions were given to the chief ministers of all states at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting came days after a terror attack gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) proxy outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) has taken the responsibility for the attack.

Following the attack, India has taken stringent diplomatic measures including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches from the country.

