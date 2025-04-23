Pahalgam terror attack: Pune businessman shot dead after failing to recite Islamic verse, says daughter

A family vacation turned into a nightmare for a Pune-based family after terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing Santosh Jagdale (47) and his brother-in-law Kaustubh Ganbote, both businessmen from Maharashtra.

Jagdale’s daughter, Asavari, a 26-year-old HR professional, said the terrorists specifically targeted male tourists after asking them to identify their religion. “There were several tourists around, but the terrorists specifically targeted male tourists after asking whether they were Hindu or Muslim,” she told PTI.

The family was visiting ‘Mini Switzerland’ in Betaab Valley when they heard gunshots. “We immediately rushed to a nearby tent for protection. So did six to seven other tourists. We all lay down on the ground as protection against the firing, which we then assumed was between the terrorists and security personnel,” Asavari recalled.

What followed was a targeted execution. According to Asavari, the attackers—dressed similarly to local police—entered their tent and called her father out.

“They said, ‘Chaudhari tu bahar aa ja’,” she said. The men then questioned her father’s political beliefs, accusing the group of supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also claimed militants do not harm women or children.

Asavari said the attackers asked her father to recite an Islamic verse. “When he failed to do so, they pumped three bullets into him—one on the head, one behind the ear, and another in the back,” she said.

Her uncle was also shot in front of her. “They fired four to five bullets into him. They shot several other males who were at the spot,” she added.

“There was nobody to help. No police or army. They reached 20 minutes later. Even the locals there were reciting the Islamic verse,” she said.

Asavari, her mother Pragati, and another female relative were spared. They were later evacuated by pony handlers and shifted to the Pahalgam Club after undergoing medical checks.

“After the firing started, we ran along with other tourists. Later, the Indian Army reached the spot and rescued us,” she said.

The attack at the popular tourist site on Tuesday claimed at least 26 lives, including two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, and two locals, officials confirmed.

(With PTI inputs)