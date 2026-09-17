Paid ₹2.08 crore for a flat, but promised gym and badminton court were missing: RERA awards ₹10 lakh

Builder faces RERA complaint over amenities

The complaint was filed by four residents of R T Nagar against the builder of the housing project.

The homebuyers alleged that several amenities shown at the time of purchase had not been constructed. These included an open gym, open amphitheatre and badminton court.

The buyers subsequently approached Karnataka RERA seeking relief.

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In its September 4, 2026 order, Karnataka RERA observed that the builder had presented homebuyers with “colourful dreams” by showcasing the promised amenities in the project brochure, allotment letters and agreements.

The authority held that the failure to deliver these facilities, even if unintentional, amounted to misrepresentation. It consequently directed the builder to pay ₹10 lakh in compensation to the four homebuyers.

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The compensation must be paid within 60 days. If the builder fails to make the payment within this period, interest will become applicable.

The authority also observed that there were several other issues at the project, including a missing compound wall in some areas, a borewell dug in a private area, and non-maintenance of the STP and WTP, among others.

How to file a RERA complaint online?

Homebuyers who do not receive amenities promised by their builder can approach their respective state RERA authority for relief. Most states allow buyers to file complaints online through their RERA portals.

Aggrieved buyers need to register on the relevant state's RERA portal, provide details of the project and developer, explain the issue and upload supporting documents.

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A complaint filing fee is charged, although it varies from state to state. Once a complaint is filed, RERA issues notices to the developer and schedules hearings.

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If a builder is found guilty, RERA has the power to impose penalties, including fines and compensation to buyers, or direct the developer to correct advertisements. In serious cases, project registration can also be suspended.

Even verbal assurances or promises of certain amenities by sales teams can be questioned if they contradict registered project details.

False advertising refers to any information intended to mislead people into purchasing a property. This can include incorrect claims about project approvals, possession timelines, amenities, location advantages or pricing. Such practices are treated as a serious offence under the law.