‘Where villagers pick up missiles with bare hands...’: Netizens say Pakistan can only win propaganda war 

Amid India-Pakistan standoff, many Indians have called out the bluff of Pakistan Army and its government over ‘destroying important places in India’ and bringing down the morale of the country.

Highlighting the resilient spirit of India, one post on X (formally Twitter) by Vaibhav Singh, read, “A country where Villagers pick up Missiles with their Bare Hands & Hand it over to the Military. A country where Millions of Volunteers line up to fill Recruitment Forms in the time of war. A country where citizens Refuse to Cry for Ceasefire & demand Escalation is called India. You CAN’T DEFEAT such a Country. All you can do is Propaganda with Propaganda Czars like Chinese.”

Several other also joined in the conversation.

“That’s the spirit of an unshakable nation. No amount of noise or narrative can weaken a land so fiercely united. India doesn’t just fight it inspires,” wrote another.

Another said, “That's because we consider our Nation as Mother, and no son/daughter would watch their mother getting disrespect in front of anyone and will protect it any cost. A country where war has always been celebrated doesn't fear it.”

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on May 10 struck eight military sites in Pakistan, including radar units and ammunition dumps, with air-launched precision weapons, in response to Pakistan's brazen attacks on India’s military infrastructure and civilian areas using fighter jets, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), and missiles, two military officials said during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor — India’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike.

In a swift and calibrated response, the IAF struck military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur and Sialkot. The targets hit by India included technical infrastructure, command and control centers, radar sites, and weapon storage areas, said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the officials cited above. The Indian forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets.