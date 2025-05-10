India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an Act of War against India and will be responded accordingly, government sources said on Friday. This comes after two days of attempted drone and missile attacks by Pakistan, which MEA described as 'escalatory' and 'provocatory'.

Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's actions have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, he said, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and these escalations by the Pakistani side.

Advertisement

Briefing media, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said the Pakistani Army was continuously attacking the western borders. Late Thursday night, she said, the Pakistan Army used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets to attack India's military sites.

Qureshi said that India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda. "They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools."

The army officer also said that after Pakistan deliberately targeted air bases, Indian armed forces took a retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command & control centres, radar sites, and arms store in Pakistan.

Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition, and fighter jets. The radar site in Pasrur and an aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted with precision ammunition.