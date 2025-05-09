Pakistan deploys Chinese SH-15 artillery systems near LoC. What we know about it

Amid a fresh wave of heavy shelling and drone incursions by Pakistan for the second consecutive day, multiple reports have highlighted the deployment of Chinese-made SH-15, 155mm self-propelled howitzer systems closer to the International Border and Line of Control (LoC).

The SH-15 artillery system, inducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) between 2018 and 2020, has since been exported to several countries, including Pakistan. In 2019, Pakistan signed a contract for the delivery of 236 SH-15 systems.

This advanced artillery system supports a wide range of ammunition types, including precision-guided munitions developed by the Chinese defense company Norinco. These munitions can reach a maximum range of 53 km with rocket-assisted projectiles. Norinco, however, is banned in the United States.

Key features of SH-15

155mm/52-caliber gun: Capable of firing a variety of shells, including conventional and rocket-assisted rounds.

Mobility: Mounted on a Shaanxi 6x6 truck chassis with an armored cabin, ensuring long-distance travel and quick deployment.

Fire control system: Equipped with a computerized fire control system for precise targeting.

Air transportability: Light enough to be airlifted by medium-sized transport aircraft.

Crew: Can accommodate a full crew of six soldiers, who are protected by the armored cabin.

Maximum road speed: Up to 90 kilometers per hour.

The SH-15 is equipped with a semi-automatic loading system, enabling it to fire at a rate of 4 to 6 rounds per minute. Its integrated ammunition storage system ensures rapid response times, and its exceptional mobility makes it effective on diverse battlefields.

Further enhancing its capability, the SH-15 utilizes a sophisticated computerized fire control system, along with navigation, positioning, and targeting systems. These features enable it to receive target information from an artillery command vehicle, ensuring accurate and timely strikes.

Designed for both direct and indirect firing, the SH-15 can use a range of munitions, including precision-guided shells like the GP155 and GP1, as well as standard NATO 155mm ammunition. With its ability to fire at a range of 53 km with rocket-assisted projectiles, the SH-15 represents a versatile and advanced artillery option.

Notably, the SH-15 can be swiftly deployed, even in high-altitude regions, and its light weight allows for rapid airlift by medium-sized military transport aircraft.