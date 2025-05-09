Pakistan hides behind civilian flights again as it sends fresh drones towards India

Even as Pakistani drones streaked into Indian airspace late Friday night, triggering air defence responses across multiple cities, Pakistan once again kept its civil airspace open—allowing commercial flights to operate dangerously close to the conflict zone.

Fresh incursions were reported in at least 11 locations, including Jammu, Samba, Pathankot, Pokhran, Firozpur, Poonch, Uri, Kupwara, and Nowgam. Explosions echoed through border towns as India’s air defence network intercepted multiple drones, with red streaks and loud blasts lighting up the skies. A blackout was enforced in several towns, including Samba and Pathankot, amid the heightened threat.

Adding to the growing concern is a real-time flight map captured at 8:54 PM from global tracking platform Flightradar24. Pakistan’s airspace was seen bustling with civilian aircraft, including in high-risk zones near Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. In sharp contrast, Indian airspace along the border remains entirely cleared of civil traffic, in line with official no-fly protocols.

“This is unsafe for unsuspecting civil airliners, including international flights flying near the IB (International Border),” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had warned earlier, accusing Pakistan of using commercial aircraft as aerial shields during cross-border offensives. The latest flight data appears to corroborate that claim, raising new questions over Pakistan’s tactics and aviation safety.

According to Indian officials, 300–400 Turkish-made drones were launched by Pakistan on Thursday, targeting military bases, civilian areas, and religious structures across north India. While most were intercepted or jammed, sources say the use of Asisguard SONGAR drones suggests coordinated probing missions designed to test India’s response layers.

Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid confirmed the renewed assault in Jammu: “Another night in our fight against terrorism… Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are our brave Indian Armed Forces.”

