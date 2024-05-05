Pakistan embraces India's yoga discipline; classes held in Islamabad's prominent park

The age-old Indian physical, mental, and spiritual discipline of yoga officially made its way into Pakistan after garnering international attention. The sports and culture department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted complimentary yoga sessions for residents in the country’s capital Islamabad.

According to the Facebook page of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the event was held on May 2 in Islamabad’s F-9 Park. "Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has launched FREE yoga classes in F-9 Park! Many people have already joined in to kickstart their journey towards health and wellness," the Islamabad division of CDA wrote on Facebook.

The CDA is accountable for the maintenance of Islamabad.

“But that’s not all! The Directorate of Sports, culture, and Tourism is also thrilled to announce coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal at F-6 and G-11 Multi-Purpose Ground. Boys and girls aged 7 to 16 are honing their skills under expert guidance, fostering a spirit of teamwork and athleticism in our community,” the body wrote introducing a host of other sporting events.

The classes were divided into two shifts; the morning sessions ran from 6 am to 8 am, and evening sessions were scheduled to take place from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The residents of all ages and genders took part.

Many residents appreciated the move. “Highly appreciate CDA for Initiating a healthy lifestyle among the youngsters,” one user commented on the Facebook post.

However, there were some who criticised the CDA for failing to provide decent residential facilities to the people of Islamabad and conducting sideshows instead.

Acknowledging its universal popularity, the United Nations on December 11 2013 declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The announcement came after a draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India.

The resolution was endorsed by a record 175 member states. Since Yoga is normally linked to India, not many formal institutions in Pakistan teach yoga.

