'Pakistan is not wearing bangles, has atom bomb': Farooq Abdullah on Rajnath Singh's 'PoK will merge with India' remark

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday reacted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that people in the PoK will themselves demand a merger with India. Abdullah suggested that Pakistan will not allow PoK's (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) merger with India and that it will resort to nuclear bombs.

"If the Defence Minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us," Abdullah said while reacting to remarks by Rajnath Singh.

In an interview, Rajnath Singh on Sunday told news agency PTI that India won't have to capture PoK by force as its people, on their own, would want to be part of India.

Earlier today, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the INDIA bloc leaders, saying they had "an impression of Pakistan" on them. He quoted seven comments made by the leaders from the India bloc and Congress.

"Till now, some extremist leaders of Pakistan said they have an atom bomb. But now, a senior leader of the INDIA bloc, Farooq Abdullah, is saying Pakistan has a nuclear bomb. Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the BJP government should go, and Modi should be removed. Fawad Chaudhary is calling Jawaharlal Nehru a great 'socialist' and Rahul Gandhi 'saheb'. Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar gave moral cover fire to Pakistan on 26/11," he said.

"Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's statement on Poonch tries to hide Pakistan's misdeeds. This is Pakistan's language. As PM Modi said the INDIA bloc manifesto had an impression of the Muslim League and their leaders have an impression of Pakistan on them," he added.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of BJP-led NDA, condemned Farooq Abdullah's comments and called them shameful. "I am ashamed that such statements are given by people living in the country. When he (Farooq Abdullah) and his son (Omar Abdullah) gave interviews when Article 370 was still implemented, they sounded like Pakistanis. They should be ashamed. Such people have no right to live in the country," RLD national general secretary Malook Nagar told news agency ANI.



