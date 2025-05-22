External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an interview to foreign media, said the Pakistani army chief is driven by extreme religious outlook. He said India had to retaliate to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 of its civilians, based on their religion.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS, said the entire India-Pakistan conflict started because of the Pahalgam attack. “Look first of all you have to understand what it was all about. It started because it was triggered by a very barbaric terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 tourists were murdered in front of their families, after their faith was ascertained. It was done to harm the tourism of the state and to create religious discord deliberately,” he said.

Jaishankar added, “An element of religion was introduced (to the attack) and to understand that you have to see that on the Pakistani side, their leadership, especially their army chief, is very driven by extreme religious outlook. So there is clearly some connect with the views expressed and the behaviour done.”