'Pappa turning on his own children': Congress slams PM Modi over his attack on Rahul Gandhi over Adani-Ambani links

Hours after PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on why has he “stopped talking of Ambani and Adani in this election all of sudden”, the Congress party said that Modi is now turning against his own friends to win votes. The party claimed that Gandhi mentioned (Gautam) Adani 103 times and (Mukesh) Ambani over 30 times since April 2024.

“The tide of this election has turned so violently that the “Pappa" of “Hum Do Hamare Do" is turning on his own children," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, formerly Twitter.

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said times have changed as Modi ji's chair is shaking.

"Times are changing. Friends are no longer friends...! After completion of three phases of elections, today the Prime Minister has started attacking his own friends. This shows that Modi ji's chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the result," Kharge posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said: “You would have seen that the Congress shahzada, for the last five years, has been repeating this. Since his Rafale row was grounded, he started repeating this – first, he spoke of five industrialists, and then Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But even since elections were announced, they have stopped abusing the two. I want to ask the public of Telangana, the shahzada should declare – how much have they taken from Ambani-Adani? How much of black money has been taken? Have tempos full of cash reached the Congress? What’s the deal that’s been struck? Why did you stop abusing Ambani-Adani overnight? Surely something is amiss.”

In the past, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre, and the Prime Minister, over policies he says are meant to specifically benefit top industrialists -- Adanis and Ambanis. Adani-Ambani has been a recurring theme of his campaign speeches.

Countering PM Modi's charges, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "He (Rahul Gandhi) puts the truth about them before the public. Every day we tell you that they (BJP) have a nexus with big industrialists. They waived off Rs 16 lakh crores of his friends. In UP, farmers are committing suicide but their loans were not waived off....," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said..