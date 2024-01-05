Parliament security breach case: All accused except Neelam give consent for polygraph test, police custody extended by 8 days

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the police custody of all the accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case for the next eight days.

The accused Lalit Jha, Mahesh Kumawat and Amol Shinde gave consent for the polygraph test. The accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D gave consent for polygraph, narco analysis and brain mapping while Neelam Azad refused to give consent for the polygraph.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, 2023, two persons identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others- Amol Shinde and Azad- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside the Parliament House premises.

Besides the four accused, police have also arrested Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. All are being interrogated in police custody.

