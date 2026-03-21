Strait of Hormuz crisis: 22 countries ask Iran to stop attacks, restore shipping route

Twenty-two countries on Saturday urged Iran to cease attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP. Countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and Australia condemned Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels as well as oil and gas facilities in the region.

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“The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable,” the countries said in a joint statement, warning that disruption in the key shipping route could threaten global energy supplies and economic stability.

The joint statement, released through the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the signatories strongly condemned recent attacks on unarmed commercial ships in the Gulf, as well as strikes on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations. The countries also expressed concern over what they described as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces, calling it a serious threat to international peace and security.

Joint Statement on the Strait of Hormuzhttps://t.co/fVPAYozdF4 pic.twitter.com/n25zPDCtLO — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) March 21, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with nearly one-fifth of global crude oil and a significant share of liquefied natural gas passing through the narrow waterway. Any disruption to traffic in the region can quickly push up fuel prices, affect supply chains and increase inflation across economies that depend on imported energy.

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In the statement, the countries called on Iran to immediately stop laying mines, carrying out missile and drone attacks, and attempting to block the passage of commercial vessels. They also urged Tehran to comply with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation through international waters.

The signatories stressed that interference with global shipping and attacks on energy infrastructure could have far-reaching consequences beyond the region. They warned that such actions could disrupt global supply chains, affect food and fuel security, and place additional pressure on vulnerable economies already dealing with high inflation and slowing growth.

The countries also welcomed the International Energy Agency’s decision to consider a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves to stabilise markets if supply disruptions worsen. They said they are prepared to work with major oil-producing nations to increase output in order to reduce pressure on global prices.

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In addition, the statement said the countries are ready to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and are coordinating with international partners to maintain maritime security. They also pledged assistance to nations most affected by the crisis, including through the United Nations and international financial institutions.

The joint statement concluded by emphasising that freedom of navigation and secure sea lanes are fundamental principles of international law and essential for global prosperity. The countries called on all sides to avoid further escalation and to take immediate steps to restore stability in one of the world’s most sensitive energy corridors.