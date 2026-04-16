Delimitation Bill, 2026 introduced. How numbers stack up in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha?

The Centre on Thursday introduced the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Parliament. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha along with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Voting on all three bills will take place tomorrow at 4 pm, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. The bill, which proposes to expand the Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 815, is likely to meet stiff opposition in both houses of the Parliament.

Advertisement

Simply put, it would be difficult for the government to get the bill passed without bipartisan support in the Parliament.

DON'T MISS | TCS Nashik BPO shuts ops, WFH for employees till further notice

In the Lok Sabha, the current strength is 543 seats. If all MPs are present and no one abstains, the bill will need the support of a minimum of 360 members.

Both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc are lacking in terms of a clear majority. The ruling NDA has around 293 MPs, rendering it around 67 short of a majority.

The four largest NDA allies are Telugu Desam Party (16 seats), Janata Dal United (12 seats), Shiv Sena (7 seats), and Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (5 seats).

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Why women still don’t speak up about workplace harassment

The Opposition has roughly 234 MPs, enough to prevent the government from reaching the required two-thirds majority.

The four largest Opposition parties that account for a large chunk of seats are Congress (99 seats), Samajwadi Party (37 seats), Trinamool Congress (29 seats), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (22 seats).

In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling NDA is in a much more robust position to get the bill passed, but still falls behind the two-thirds majority.

Out of the total 245 seats, the NDA has roughly 135 seats, which went up to 141-142 seats as the ruling alliance gained seats in Bihar, Odisha and Haryana. In the recent Rajya Sabha elections, the NDA secured 21-22 out of the total 37 contested seats.

Advertisement

The opposition INDI alliance has 58-75 seats. Other parties, including the YSRCP, BJD and AAP, have a total of around 25-35 seats.

Even though the NDA has a simple majority in the Upper House, it continues to remain short of the two-thirds majority, i.e. 163 out of 245 votes, required to pass Constitutional Amendment Bills without bipartisan support.