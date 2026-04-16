The Centre moved the Delimitation Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, along with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The Delimitation Bill proposes to increase the number of Lok Sabha and assembly seats by 50 per cent. In simple words, this implies that your state could have around 50 per cent more Lok Sabha MPs.

Advertisement

If the delimitation bill is passed, Lok Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh will rise from 80 to 120. Maharashtra's share in the Lok Sabha will increase from 48 to 72, a rise of 24 seats.

Do South Indian states have anything to lose?

South Indian states have nothing to lose, as the 2011 Census will not be used to allocate Lok Sabha MP seats, according to government sources. There were apprehensions that the 2011 Census would be used to allocate Lok Sabha seats.

Tamil Nadu's share will rise by 20 seats from the current 39 seats to 59. Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will go up from 28 to 42 seats.

While Andhra Pradesh will have 37 seats compared to the current 25 seats, Telangana's share will rise from 17 to 26. In the case of Kerala, the number of Lok Sabha seats will go up from 20 to 30.

Advertisement

Credit: Mohsin Shaikh/Business Today

What is delimitation?

According to the Election Commission of India, delimitation is "the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body."

What is the delimitation commission?

The Delimitation Commission is a high-power body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be questioned in court. The orders by the Delimitation Commission come into force on a date to be specified by the President of India. The copies of its orders are laid before the House of the People (Lok Sabha) and the State Legislative Assembly concerned, but no modifications can be made by them.

Advertisement

Times when the Delimitation Commission has been constituted

In India, Delimitation Commissions have been constituted 4 times - in 1952 under the Delimitation Commission Act, 1952, in 1963 under the Delimitation Commission Act, 1962, in 1973 under the Delimitation Commission Act, 1972, and in 2002 under the Delimitation Act, 2002.