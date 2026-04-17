Parliament special session: Lok Sabha to vote on 3 key legislations today. Check details

The Lok Sabha will vote today at 4 PM on three key legislations, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, following an extended debate during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

Announcing the schedule in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said discussions on the Bills would last between 15 to 18 hours, with flexibility to extend the duration to ensure all members get adequate time to speak.

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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier said that the debate would be held for around 12 hours, while emphasising that the Speaker should have the authority to extend the discussion if required. He also confirmed that voting would take place today.

The three Bills under consideration include the Constitution Amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. These legislations are aimed at operationalising women’s reservation and facilitating delimitation-related changes.

The Bills were introduced in the House on Thursday after the Opposition demanded a division instead of a voice vote. The motion to introduce them was passed with 251 members voting in favour and 185 against, out of 333 votes cast.

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The special session of Parliament, convened from April 16 to 18, is focused on advancing amendments linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

What are these Bills ?

Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026



This Bill is the constitutional vehicle for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It seeks to amend constitutional provisions to enable women’s reservation in elected bodies, which currently have around 15 per cent women representation in the Lok Sabha. The implementation is linked to delimitation and census data, making it part of a phased structural reform in political representation.

Delimitation Bill, 2026

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This legislation lays the framework for a fresh delimitation exercise, which involves redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on population data.

India’s last delimitation exercise was completed in 2008 based on the 2001 Census, while the current seat distribution freeze is expected to continue until the first census after 2026.

The Bill is crucial because delimitation will determine how seats are redistributed across states and will also shape how women’s reservation is implemented.

Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026

This Bill seeks to align the legal frameworks governing Union Territories with the proposed constitutional and electoral changes.

It updates provisions related to elections, seat allocation and legislative composition in UTs such as Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring consistency with the new delimitation and reservation structure.

The Bills were introduced in the House on Thursday after the Opposition demanded a division instead of a voice vote.