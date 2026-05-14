Top stocks in news: Airtel, TMCV, Zydus Life, DLF, LIC Housing, NBCC, Anant Raj, Sugar Cos

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post mild gains on Wednesday, snapping the four-day losing streak amid mixed global cues including geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex rose 49.74 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 74,608.98, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 33.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 23,412.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 14, 2026:

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Q4 results today: JSW Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, Muthoot Finance, IRFC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Siemens Energy India, United Spirits, Vishal Mega Mart, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Voltas, Global Health, Apollo Tyres, Data Patterns, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Sai Life Sciences, GMDC and more will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Kewal Kiran Clothing and Oberoi Realty shall trade ex-dividend today.

Sugar stocks: The government of India has banned export of raw, white and refined sugar banned with immediate effect until September 2026 putting sugar stocks including Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat & Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dhampur Sugar, EID Parry and others in focus.

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Bharti Airtel: The telecom major's net profit dropped 33.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,325 crore, while its revenue jumped 55,383 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its ARPU increased to 257, while margin margin expanded 60 bps to 57.8 per cent for the quarter. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share.

Tata Motors CV: The Tata Group's auto player reported a 33.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 33.8 crore, while revenue increased 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 26,098 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was up 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,640 crore, while margins dropped to 10.12 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

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Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company's board will meet next week on May 19 to consider a buyback of equity shares. If approved, this will be the third buyback by the company in four years as it had done so twice previously, in 2022 and in 2024.

DLF: The real estate major's net profit declined 1.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,268.6 crore, while revenue was down 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,814 crire. Ebitda cracked 58 per cent YoY to Rs 411 crore, while margins stood at 22.6 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share.

LIC Housing Finance: The leading housing finance company reported a 9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,497.41 crore, while its revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 7,194.34 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its individual home loan portfolio stood at Rs 2,70,893 crore, up 4 per cent YoY, while the total outstanding portfolio grew to Rs 3,20,707 crore.

Anand Raj: The real estate firm has constituted a committee to evaluate potential demerger for data center business and has appointed Anish Sarin, Grandson of Ashok Sarin as Director. It reported significant growth in profitability and strengthened its balance sheet during the year, supported by improved cash flows and successfully raised Rs 1,100 crore via QIP.

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NBCC (India): The state-run construction company received two orders worth Rs 131.02 crore from Central Bank of India and government of Andhra Pradesh.

Bharti Hexacom: The internet and telecom solutions player reported a 4.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 446.7 crore, while revenue increased 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,414 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 8.5 per cent YoY and margins improved to 53 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share.

SignatureGlobal India: The real estate player reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 1,150 crore, while revenue from operations zoomed 113 per cent YoY to Rs 1,110 crore. Its Ebitda margins dropped nearly 900 bps to 16 per cent for the quarter while its net debt stood at Rs 200 crore as of March 31, 2026, falling 77 per cent YoY.

Balaji Amines: The chemical company posted a net profit of Rs 63.2 crore, up 57.8 per cent YoY, while its revenue increased 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 394.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. Ebitda increased 58 per cent YoY to Rs 94.2 crore, while margins expanded by 700 bps to 23.9 per cent for the reported quarter. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share.

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Ventive Hospitality: The hospitality player reported a 72 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 259 crore, while revenue increased 21 per cent YoY to Rs 870 crore for the first three months of 2026. Its Ebitda increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 476 crore, while margins improved to 55 per cent for the quarter. Its average daily rate stood at Rs 14,020, up 12 per cent.

Metropolis Healthcare: The leading diagnostic chain reported a more than double net profit at Rs 51 crore, while revenue increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 425 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda soared 73.4 per cent YoY to Rs 108 crore, while margins rose to 25.4 per cent for the quarter.

Kirloskar Brothers: The leading pump manufacturer reported a 7.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 104 crore, while revenue rose nearly 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,415 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was down 4 per cent YoY to 182 crore, while margins compressed to 190 bps to 12.9 per cent The company announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for the shareholders.

eClerx: The digital solutions and BPO player reported a 24.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 189.3 crore, while revenue from operations rose 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,107 crore crore for January-March 2026 period. Ebitda stood at Rs 313 crore for the quarter, with margins around 25.61 per cent. The company announced a bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio.

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Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial solutions player clocked a net profit 30.4 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 40.6 crore, while revenue from operations increased 49.9 per cent YoY to Rs 617.92 crore for January-March 2026 period. Adjusted ebitda increased 62.4 per cent YoY to Rs 60.46 crore, while margins improved 80 bps to 9.8 per cent.

DCM Shriram: The chemicals player reported a more than double net profit YoY to Rs 369.9 crore, with revenue increased 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,373 crore for the first three months of 2026. Its Ebitda was down 12.9 per cent YoY to Rs 353.1 crore, while margins contracted to 10.5 per cent for the quarter. Its dividend stood at Rs 4 per share.

Redington India: The information technology solutions provider reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 391 crore, falling 41.3 per cent YoY, even as revenue rose 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 33,213 crore. It announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The critical energy-transition player reported a 65.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 50.7 crore, while its revenue increased 138.5 per cent YoY to Rs 309.8 crore for Q4FY26. Ebitda stood at Rs 59.3 crore, up 56.5 per cent, while margins dropped sharply to 19.1 per cent for the quarter. Its order book stood above Rs 1,400 crore as of March 31.

JSW Dulux: The pain maker reported a 35 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 69.9 crore, while revenue declined 12.9 per cent YoY to Rs 883.3 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was up 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 124 crore, while volumes rose 23 per cent in Q4. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 50 per share.

Yash Highvoltage: The graded high voltage and high current transformer bushing manufacturer reported a 58 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 23.7 crore, while revenue increased 46 per cent to Rs 135.5 crore for second half of FY26. Ebitda stood at Rs 37.2 crore, up 61 per cent YoY, while margins improved to 27.4 per cent for the reported period.

MaxVolt Energy: The lithium battery technology and clean energy solutions player reported a 141 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 24.38 crore, while its revenue nearly tripled on a yearly basis to Rs 296.76 crore in FY26. Its net cash and cash equivalents increased to Rs 25.86 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Brandman Retail: The distributor and retailer of international sports and lifestyle brands 38.12 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5.64 crore, while revenue from operations surged 137.70 per cent YoY to Rs 67.10 crore in Q4FY26. Its showcased high return on equity of 29.5 per cent.