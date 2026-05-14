India bans sugar exports until September as second straight deficit season looms amid El Niño fears

India has suspended sugar exports with immediate effect, halting all overseas shipments of both raw and refined sugar until September 30, 2026, or until the government issues fresh directions. The decision marks a sharp policy reversal aimed at keeping domestic sugar prices in check as food inflation remains politically sensitive and supply concerns mount.

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Consignments already in transit will be allowed to proceed; shipments where loading began before the official notification; vessels that had already berthed or anchored at Indian ports; or stocks that had been handed over to customs before the ban took effect. Everything else stops now, according to a Reuters report.

What changed and why

Earlier this year, the government had cleared mills to export 1.59 million tonnes, expecting domestic production to comfortably cover national consumption. That assumption has since eroded. Industry projections now suggest India may produce less sugar than it consumes for the second consecutive season, largely due to lower sugarcane yields in key producing states.

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Weather uncertainty has added another layer of risk. Meteorologists have flagged developing El Niño conditions that could disrupt the southwest monsoon, the lifeline for cane cultivation across western and southern India. A weak or uneven monsoon could shrink the next harvest further, deepening an already tightening supply picture.

The timing has left traders in a difficult position. Roughly 800,000 tonnes of the approved export quota had already been contracted to overseas buyers, with more than 600,000 tonnes having already departed Indian ports. The sudden halt leaves a significant volume of remaining commitments with no clear path forward.

Global ripples

The consequences extend well beyond Indian borders. As the world's second-largest sugar producer and one of its largest exporters after Brazil, India's exit from the export market has an immediate impact on global supply chains. Buyers in Asia and Africa are already pivoting toward Brazil and Thailand for alternative supplies, and international sugar futures, both raw and white, climbed sharply following the announcement.

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The disruption lands at an already difficult moment. The ongoing Middle East conflict has pushed up energy costs, strained shipping routes and raised insurance premiums across key maritime corridors, keeping global commodity markets on edge.

Part of a broader pattern

The sugar export ban arrives a day after another significant intervention. India raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, combining a 10% basic customs duty with a 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, a move designed to curb demand for precious metals and reduce pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The rupee has weakened sharply, hitting a record low of 95.75 against the US dollar, adding urgency to measures aimed at managing import demand and stabilising the currency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already made a public appeal asking people to avoid buying gold for a year as the economy absorbs the strain of the Iran war and volatile global markets.