Passport fees hiked from July 1: Fresh passport to cost Rs 2,500, Tatkal fee...

The Centre has revised passport application fees, with the new rates set to come into effect from July 1 under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

Under the revised fee structure notified by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a 36-page passport will now cost Rs 2,500. Applicants seeking a 60-page passport will have to pay Rs 3,500.

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The increase also applies to applications made under the Tatkaal scheme. A 36-page passport under Tatkaal will cost Rs 5,000, while a 60-page passport will cost Rs 6,000.

This is the first fee hike since 2012.

Higher charges for lost or damaged passports

The revised rules also increase the cost of replacing lost, stolen, or damaged passports.

A replacement 36-page passport will cost Rs 5,000, while a 60-page passport will cost Rs 6,000.

Under the Tatkaal category, the fee for replacing a lost or damaged 36-page passport has been fixed at Rs 7,500. For a 60-page passport, applicants will have to pay Rs 8,500.

Concession for minors

The government has retained lower fees for minors.

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A fresh passport or reissue of a 36-page passport for minors will cost Rs 1,750. Under the Tatkaal scheme, the fee has been fixed at Rs 4,250.

The revised charges will be applicable from July 1, following amendments to the passport rules by the MEA.

The changes cover fresh passports, reissues, Tatkaal applications, and replacement of lost or damaged passports across different page categories.