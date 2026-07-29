Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Banks, IT, defence, power stocks likely to lead FY27 earnings upgrades, says Ajay Bagga

Banks, IT, defence, power stocks likely to lead FY27 earnings upgrades, says Ajay Bagga

An analytical market outlook on FY27 earnings upgrades, sector rotation, IT re-rating, bank credit growth, defense order books, and power sector opportunities, while highlighting pressure in staples and rural demand.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 5:22 PM IST
Banks, IT, defence, power stocks likely to lead FY27 earnings upgrades, says Ajay BaggaConsumer staples and two-wheelers may remain under pressure as an uneven monsoon could constrain rural demand.

Market veteran Ajay Bagga sees a clear split emerging in India Inc.’s earnings outlook for FY27, with banks, IT, defence and power-linked businesses positioned for meaningful upgrades, while consumer staples and two-wheelers could face pressure from weak rural demand. His comments come as investors reassess sector leadership amid an improving earnings backdrop and a broader recovery in market sentiment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bagga’s sectoral call is significant because it shifts the focus from a broad-based market rebound to a more selective earnings-driven rally. With June-quarter results unfolding and foreign flows showing early signs of stabilisation, the next leg of the market movement may depend less on liquidity and more on where earnings upgrades actually materialise.

Rural stress clouds staples, two-wheelers

Bagga flagged consumer-facing rural plays as the most vulnerable pocket. “Consumer staples will be edgy because of the iffy monsoon,” he said, adding that even though rainfall trends have improved, “rural demand will be constrained.”

That caution extends to two-wheelers, which remain closely tied to hinterland consumption. In contrast, he argued that urban demand is holding up better, creating a divergence within the broader consumption basket and favouring categories with stronger city-led demand.

Advertisement

Autos, telecom and banks in stronger lane

Among cyclical sectors, Bagga remains constructive on automobiles, especially passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The view suggests that discretionary urban spending and freight-linked activity are proving more resilient than rural-led consumption segments.

He is also positive on telecom and, more notably, financials. While acknowledging that “NIMs have come down slightly” and margin pressure persists, Bagga said strong credit growth and healthy capitalisation should support further upside. “The banks are very well capitalized, and there is credit growth,” he said, adding that these factors could help banks “get re-rated even more further.”

IT rerating gathers momentum

Bagga also reiterated his bullish contrarian stance on information technology, a sector that had lagged for an extended period. “IT was a contrarian call about three months back. Now it seems to be playing out,” he said.

Advertisement

According to him, the recent pickup in IT indices over the last few weeks signals the beginning of a broader rerating cycle. That matters for the market because IT remains a heavyweight sector, and any sustained revival could materially improve benchmark earnings expectations.

Defence and power remain structural bets

Beyond near-term earnings, Bagga identified defence, industrials and the entire power ecosystem as structural outperformers. He said defence remains backed by strong order books, while the power opportunity spans “renewables to storage, to power grids, to transmission, to power generators.”

That sweeping view aligns with the broader market narrative visible through the interview, where investors are increasingly rewarding sectors linked to infrastructure build-out, domestic capex and long-duration policy support. If that trend holds, FY27 upgrades may be led less by traditional defensives and more by sectors tied to India’s investment cycle, added Bagga.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more