Pawan Kalyan to be Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM? Here's what we know

Ever since Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan took the oath of office with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the internet is wondering will he be the new deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh? The speculation got boosted when Pawan Kalyan's elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated "Deputy CM" Kalyan in their respective social media.

On Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan took the oath of office as a minister in the cabinet of Chandrababu Naidu. After the oath taking ceremony, Chiranjeevi and Shah called Kalyan 'Deputy Chief Minister' in separate posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's what Chiranjeevi posted

The superstar posted: "Sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time N Chandrababu Naidu. To Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Best wishes to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Konidala Pawan Kalyan and the rest of the cabinet. I strongly believe that Andhra Pradesh will take advantage of the opportunity to join Aharnisham for all-round development... I hope!!"

Here's what Amit Shah posted

"Congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N Chandrababu Naidu ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan ji, and all others who took the oath of office today. It is my firm belief that the NDA government will pivot the state of Andhra Pradesh to new heights of prosperity, fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the people," the Home Minister wrote on X.

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, PM Modi share stage

Chiranjeevi, also known for his roles in movies like Indra The Tiger and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, also posted a video featuring himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pawan Kalyan.

The video was from Chandrababu Naidu's oath taking ceremony. According to Chiranjeevi's post, Prime Minister Modi told the superstars that he saw Pawan Kalyan's homecoming video and it made him emotional.

A translation of Chiranjeevi's original post in Telugu read: "When Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, his younger brother Pawan Kalyan and I spoke together on the platform today, He said that he saw the video of Pawan Kalyan coming home for the first time after the election results and it made him emotional. It made me so happy that the scenes where the family members, especially our brothers and sisters shared the love between them, reflected our cultural traditions and family values, and those moments are ideal for each and every brother and sister. For their keen attention, my thanks. With him like a brother's welcome ceremony, our conversation today is also timeless. An amazing memory to remember!!"

Jana Sena's role in alliance with TDP, BJP

Kalyan's party was a part of the TDP-BJP alliance both in the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections. The Jana Sena Party won 21 assembly seats including Pithapuram from where Kalyan contested and won with a margin of more than 70,000 votes. The party also won 2 Lok Sabha seats-- Kakinada and Machilipatnam.