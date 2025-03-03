‘People learn English to make lives better’: DMK spokesperson says Tamil Nadu won’t allow ‘Hindi imposition’

The benefits of learning English, as opposed to Hindi, is not only regional or linguistic but also financial, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai in response to a post on threats to regional languages from English.

“People learn English so that their lives become better. Tamil and English is co-existing in TN so long without any issues. It opens up the whole world for us to conquer. Dr. Abdul Kalam, Dr. Mayilsamy Annadurai are some of the super star scientists who studied in the two language formula (sic),” he said.

The DMK spokesperson said one can become a doctor, engineer or lawyer by studying in English, unlike Hindi which is just a regional language and does not ensure economic prosperity.

Annadurai said that Tamils are not against Hindi but only Hindi imposition, and it is not a Hindu-Muslim issue.

The DMK leader’s post comes in reply to another post by an X user who questioned why Tamil language has no threat from the English language and if the hatred is because ‘Hindi sounds like Hindu’.

Tamil and English is co-existing in TN so long without any issues. It opens up the whole world for us to conquer. Dr. Abdul Kalam, Dr. Mayilsamy Annadurai are some of the super star scientists who studied in the two… https://t.co/vzZQ8G7TAO — Saravanan Annadurai (@saravofcl) March 2, 2025

The spat comes amid a language war in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin has also reiterated the party’s stance that it would not allow Hindi imposition and accused the Centre of imposing Hindi through the three-language policy in NEP.

Even on his birthday on Saturday, Stalin emphasised his opposition to Hindi imposition and support for the two-language policy. He emphasised his commitment to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests and rights.

In his birthday message, Stalin highlighted the state autonomy and the two-language policy, vowing to protect the Tamil language and the rights of Tamil Nadu. He recalled his opposition to Hindi imposition since 1971 when he was just 18.

Rahul Gandhi also conveyed his wishes, emphasizing the commitment to preserve India's diversity and constitutional values. In line with party tradition, Stalin paid respects at the memorials of DMK icons C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, pledging to uphold their ideals.

Stalin had earlier said that Tamil Nadu is prepared for another language war.