'An epic 3-hour...': US podcaster Lex Fridman calls PM Modi interview 'one of the most profound experience' of his life

US podcaster Lex Fridman’s much-anticipated conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Fridman described the three-hour discussion as one of the most profound experiences of his life.

“I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It’ll be out tomorrow,” he posted.

Fridman had announced the interview on January 19, revealing plans to visit India for the first time. “I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” he had said.

Ahead of the interview, the podcaster expressed deep admiration for PM Modi, calling him “one of the most fascinating human beings” he had ever studied. Known for his long-form discussions, Fridman had also prepared for the interview by undertaking a 48 to 72-hour fast — an acknowledgment of the Prime Minister’s practice of multi-day fasting.

This marks PM Modi’s second podcast appearance, following a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath last month.

The post triggered a massive response from netizens.

Fridman’s podcast has previously featured high-profile guests, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former US President Donald Trump, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. His upcoming conversation with PM Modi is expected to add another compelling chapter to that lineup.