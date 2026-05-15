The Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre amid continued disruptions in global energy supplies due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The developments have intensified concerns around crude oil supply chains and pushed fuel prices higher across major Indian cities.

Advertisement

Following the revision, petrol prices rose to ₹97.77 per litre in Delhi, ₹108.74 in Kolkata, ₹106.68 in Mumbai and ₹103.67 in Chennai. Diesel prices now stand at ₹90.67 per litre in Delhi, ₹95.13 in Kolkata, ₹93.14 in Mumbai and ₹95.25 in Chennai. CNG prices in Delhi have also been revised upward to ₹79.09 per kg.

With fuel prices changing frequently, consumers are increasingly looking for quick ways to stay updated before heading to the nearest petrol pump.

MUST READ: Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India: Fuel prices rise Rs 3 per litre; Check new prices

Fuel prices

Petrol and diesel prices in India are revised daily based on fluctuations in international crude oil prices and movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Updated rates come into effect every morning at 6 am, which means prices can change from one day to the next.

Advertisement

Whether planning a daily commute or preparing for a long road trip, checking fuel rates before refuelling can help consumers make informed decisions.

Here are three simple ways to check petrol and diesel prices in your city.

1. Check Fuel Prices Through SMS

One of the easiest and most accessible methods is through SMS, particularly for users without smartphones or internet access.

To receive fuel prices for your location, send:

RSP Dealer Code

to 92249 92249

For example, consumers in Mumbai can send RSP 108412 to the same number.

Dealer codes are usually displayed at fuel stations and are also available on IndianOil's official website. Users should note that prices received through SMS are indicative and may differ slightly between fuel outlets within the same city.

Advertisement

MUST READ: CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 in Delhi and Mumbai as Hormuz blockade squeezes India's energy prices

2. Use the IndianOil ONE Mobile App

Smartphone users can also use the IndianOil ONE app, available on Android and iOS platforms.

The application allows users to:

Locate nearby IndianOil fuel stations

Check fuel prices

Access e-bills and loyalty benefits

Track transactions

Raise service complaints

The app can be especially useful for comparing fuel prices across nearby outlets before refuelling.

3. Visit the IndianOil Website

Consumers preferring a browser-based option can directly visit www.iocl.com to check updated fuel prices.

The website includes petrol and diesel pricing information along with dealer code references for major cities. Users can search and verify prices for specific locations or fuel stations.

Since fuel prices are updated every morning, checking rates before stepping out could help consumers stay informed in a period of rising global energy uncertainty.

MUST READ: OMC stocks: Why BPCL, HPCL, IOC shares fell after petrol, diesel price hikes