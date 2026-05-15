Airtel share price: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares are on a winning streak, gaining for the third consecutive session on Friday. The telecom major's stock rose as much as 2.11% in early trade to touch a day’s high of Rs 1,923.15 apiece. At the day’s high level, the counter has gained up to 7.55% over two trading sessions following the announcement of its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday after market hours.

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Top brokerages have retained their bullish stance on the Sunil Mittal-led telecom giant, citing upbeat core operations and subscriber additions.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Nuvama remains optimistic about the telecom major's growth trajectory, retaining a 'Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,550 per share, hinting at upside for 33% from current levels. “We continue to see Bharti as the best way to play the Indian telecom sector. We revise FY27E/28E EBITDA by -5%/-4% on slightly lower growth assumption,” it said.

Axis Direct

Axis Direct maintained its 'Buy' recommendation, setting a target price of Rs 2,530. "From a long-term perspective, we believe Bharti Airtel is well-positioned to continue gaining market share, backed by the highest penetration and minimal Capex requirements," the brokerage stated.

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JM Financial

JM Financial has also kept its 'Buy' rating intact on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 2,450. JM Financial said, "We reiterate BUY as we believe the industry's wireless ARPU is likely to grow at~12% CAGR over FY26-28, driven by regular tariff hike and multiple premiumisation strategies,” it said

PL Capital

PL Capital reinforced the bullish chorus, maintaining a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,226. PL Capital noted, "Management remains focused on driving ARPU growth through premiumization via bundled offerings, increasing postpaid penetration and continued rural network expansion."

