MTAR Technologies, Data Patterns shares slip up to 11% today; here's why 

Shares of defence firms such as MTAR Technologies and Data Patterns slipped up to 11% amid a rally in the broader market today. MTAR Technologies stock slipped 5.33% to Rs 7167.20 today against the previous close of Rs 7570.90. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 22,116 crore. MTAR Technologies' market cap fell to Rs 22,100 crore. The aerospace and defence stock witnessed profit booking today after a 10% rally in the previous session. The stock rallied on May 14 following Rs 2278.96 crore order win from an international client. It hit a 52 week high of Rs 7727.85 on May 14, 2026.

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MTAR Technologies stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 1.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 85.69 crore. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 22,056 crore.

The defence sector stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1391 on August 29, 2025. The stock has risen 100% in three months.

On similar lines, Data Patterns shares fell 11% to Rs 3566 today against the previous close of Rs 4009. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 21,332 crore.

The correction in the defence stock came after the firm reported its Q4 earnings. Revenue slipped 13% YoY to Rs 344.9 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 396.2 crore in the year-ago period. The fall in revenue impacted sentiment around the stock.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose 21% to Rs 138.4 crore in Q4 from Rs 114.1 crore in the March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (Q4 FY25).

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Data Patterns shares have gained 45.43% in a year and risen 47% since the beginning of this year.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Data Patterns stands at 56, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. Data Patterns stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20-day, 30 day, 50 day, 100-day, 150 day, and 200-day moving averages.

MTAR has nine strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel cells, Hydel & others, Space and Defence sectors. The Company has a long-standing * relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEM.