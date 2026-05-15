Saregama, Pricol shares jump after Q4 earnings; what sparked the upmove

Shares of select counters such as Saregama India Ltd and Pricol Ltd surged in Friday's trade after the companies reported robust fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings.

At last check, Saregama shares were trading 11.29 per cent higher at Rs 429, while Pricol climbed 9.55 per cent to Rs 627.10.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Saregama

Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that the media and entertainment company posted strong Q4 FY26 revenue growth of 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA growth of 51 per cent YoY, both ahead of its estimates. The brokerage said Saregama's core music licensing and artist management business rose 32 per cent YoY, partly aided by the Wynk shutdown in the base period.

"Among non-core businesses, Video plunged 34 per cent YoY; Live Events rose 2.5x YoY, aided by a small base. Music Retail revenue inched up 5 per cent YoY, but volumes plunged 25 per cent YoY," the domestic brokerage stated.

"Video business (lossmaking) is being gradually shut down over next one–two years. This shall sharpen focus on Core Music business and improve overall profitability," it added.

Advertisement

Nuvama maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price.

"Factoring this in, we are cutting FY27/28E revenue by 6–9 per cent, but raising FY27/28E EPS by 10–15 per cent, yielding a TP of Rs 525 (from Rs 500). It trades at 29x/25x FY27/28E PE; 'BUY'," it said.

Pricol

Pricol Ltd shares also gained after the auto ancillary firm reported a 109.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 73.23 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 34.95 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 43.34 per cent to Rs 1,077.90 crore during the quarter under review, compared with Rs 752.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Commenting on the Q4 performance, Pricol's Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Mohan said FY26 was a defining year for the global automotive industry, marked by supply chain disruptions, geopolitical trade tensions and market volatility, but added that Pricol demonstrated resilience and execution strength to achieve the milestone of nearly Rs 4,000 crore in total income.

Pricol also announced a leadership transition during the quarter, with Vanitha Mohan stepping down as Chairman after decades of service. The board appointed Vikram Mohan as Chairman and Managing Director.