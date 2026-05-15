Petrol, Diesel prices hiked in Maharashtra: Check new rates in Mumbai, Pune , Nashik and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices were revised upward across India on May 15, with oil marketing companies announcing a hike of ₹3 per litre on petrol and ₹3 per litre on diesel.

The revision comes after a prolonged pause in fuel prices that lasted several months, with the government holding rates steady ahead of state assembly elections. Now that polling has concluded, the accumulated pressure of elevated global crude prices and a weaker rupee has been passed on to consumers.



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The hike is the first since March 21, 2025, and takes effect immediately across all states, though the final retail price varies by city depending on local taxes and transportation costs.

Mumbai

Petrol Rate: ₹106.68/litre

Diesel Rate: ₹93.14/litre



Pune

Petrol Rate: ₹106.68/litre

Diesel Rate: ₹93.14/litre



Nashik

Petrol Rate: ₹106.68/litre

Diesel Rate: ₹93.14/litre

Why are fuel prices hiked now?

The timing of the revision is closely linked to the electoral calendar. Fuel prices in India have historically been kept on hold in the run-up to state elections, as any increase risks voter backlash. With the State assembly elections 2026 now concluded, the government has moved to clear the backlog of unabsorbed cost pressures.

Global crude oil prices have remained elevated in recent months, rising sharply following disruptions to shipping routes in West Asia and ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. India imports more than half of its oil from the Hormuz route. It is now diversifying, with 70 per cent of India’s crude imports now being routed outside of Hormuz.

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In the meantime, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that at the current international crude prices, under-recoveries stood at approximately ₹26 per litre on petrol and ₹81.90 per litre on diesel. The combined daily under-recovery being absorbed by OMCs is approximately ₹2,400 crore, it said last month.

Additionally, the rupee's slide against the dollar has pushed up the cost of importing crude, squeezing the margins of state-owned oil marketing companies including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

At the heart of retail fuel pricing is the international price of crude oil — the base raw material for both petrol and diesel — which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers pay at the pump. India imports the majority of its crude requirement, making it highly sensitive to global price swings.

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The rupee-dollar exchange rate is the second major variable. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which feeds directly into higher retail prices.

Why do prices differ across cities?

Taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price — in many cases more than half of what consumers pay. This is why petrol and diesel rates vary significantly across states. Transportation costs and local demand-supply conditions also factor into the final price at the pump.