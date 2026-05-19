Triveni Turbine, Astral shares make big moves post Q4 earnings; details here 

Shares of Astral Ltd and Triveni Turbine made big moves on Tuesday after the pipe major and the turbine maker reported their Q4 and fiscal earnings. While Astral shares crashed 6.78% to Rs 1441, Triveni Turbine stock rose 10% to Rs 655 in the afternoon session today.

Market cap of Astral slipped to Rs 39,059 crore.

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The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 46.1. Astral shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

The company's turnover rose to a high of Rs 18.53 crore with 1.26 lakh shares changing hands on BSE today. The pipe maker reported a 20% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 213 crore against Rs 179 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 24% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,089 crore in the January-March period from Rs 1,681 crore in the year-ago period.

The company clocked strong operational performance as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.5% annually to Rs 383 crore against Rs 305 crore in Q4FY25.

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Operating profit margin in Q4 expanded marginally to 18.34% in contrast to 18.14% on a yearly basis.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked a 8.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.9 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 93.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue rose 26.3% year-on-year to Rs 680 crore against Rs 538 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose to Rs 128 crore in Q4 from Rs 120.4 crore, up 6.3% year-on-year. However, EBITDA margin fell to 18.8% from 22.4% in the year-ago period.

Market cap of Triveni Turbine rose to Rs 20,536 crore. The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 63.6. Triveni Turbine shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

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The company's turnover rose to a high of Rs 34.14 crore with 5.42 lakh shares changing hands on BSE today.