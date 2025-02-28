‘Planets are aligned...’: Ursula von der Leyen backs deeper India-EU trade, security ties, and key corridor project

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has reaffirmed Europe's commitment to deepening ties with India, particularly through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). “We have a historic opportunity to bring the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor to life. It will connect us like never before. Investing in each other is in our core economic and national interest. Let’s make it happen,” she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met von der Leyen at Hyderabad House, where they discussed key areas of collaboration. Addressing the press jointly, PM Modi highlighted the deep-rooted strategic partnership between India and the EU, built on trust and shared democratic values.

“This is one of the early visits of the (European) Commission's new tenure. Over two decades of strategic partnership between India and the EU is natural and organic… We have had sincere and meaningful discussions on various issues. We have asked our teams to work on a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and to realise it by the end of this year,” Modi said.

He also outlined plans to strengthen investment protection, establish a Green Hydrogen Forum, and enhance cooperation in semiconductor technology, AI, high-performance computing, and 6G. “We have also decided to start a space dialogue,” he added.

New era for India-EU security cooperation

Von der Leyen emphasized the EU’s interest in forging a Security and Defence Partnership with India, similar to its existing agreements with Japan and South Korea. Speaking at a think tank event in New Delhi, she stressed the need for closer collaboration in countering cross-border terrorism, cyber threats, maritime security challenges, and attacks on critical infrastructure.

“Europe is ready to live up to its responsibility when it comes to security and defence. We will step up our defence spending… but we also want to step up cooperation with crucial partners like India,” she said. She also welcomed India's interest in joining EU defence industrial projects under the bloc’s Permanent Structured Cooperation.

India-Middle East-Europe Corridor

Von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s commitment to making the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) a reality. The corridor, launched in 2023 during India’s G20 Presidency, is designed to enhance trade efficiency and connectivity between India, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe.

“This can be a modern golden road — directly connecting India, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe. With a rail link that will make trade between India and Europe 40% faster. With an electricity cable and a clean hydrogen pipeline. And a high-speed data cable to link some of the most innovative digital ecosystems in the world,” she said.

Calling IMEC more than “just a railway or a cable,” she described it as “a green and digital bridge across continents and civilisations” that will strengthen trade in batteries, clean hydrogen, and digital services. “This can be a win-win-win for Europe, India, and our partners,” she added.