'Please do the math': Biocon boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw schools X user on electoral bonds

Amid all the uproar over electoral bonds, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was quick to point out a calculation error by a user on her contribution in the now-scrapped scheme.

A user posted on X that the the head of the Bengaluru-based biopharmaceuticals company donated ₹ 5 crore every month before the Karnataka elections to which Shaw replied, "That's incorrect. Pls do the math."

Related Articles

A recheck of the total amount showed Shaw had donated Rs 6 crore via electoral bonds.

That’s incorrect. Pls do the math. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 14, 2024

"It's actually ₹ 6 crore. If you believe you paid them through other modes, kindly specify those as well," another user posted. "I am always transparent n what you see is what is correct," Shaw wrote back. To a post if she was 'asked' to donate, Shaw wrote: "All parties want funding."



Apart from Shaw, several listed and unlisted healthcare and pharmaceutical companies participated in the bonds scheme. These include maker of popular paracetamol brand Dolo, Aurobindo Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Healthcare, Natco, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Piramal Pharma, Cipla, Glenmark, Lupin, Ipca and Ajanta Pharma.

The major unlisted companies included Hetero Drugs, Hetero Labs and Hetero Biopharma, MSN Labs, Micro Labs (Dolo maker), USV, Intas; vaccine companies Bharat Biotech and Chiron Behring, and Biological E and hospital Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital.