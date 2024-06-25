'Please don't do it': Mamata Banerjee blasts Cabinet colleagues for encouraging land grab in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday stunned her Cabinet colleagues when she publicly admonished some of them for indulging in 'extortion' and encouraging land grabs in areas like Salt Lake and Rajarhat.

During the meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, the chief minister accused Minister Sujit of settling outsiders illegally and encouraging encroachment in Kolkata's Rajarhat and in front of Salt Lake Sector V's Webel Bhavan.

"In Salt Lake, Sujit Bose ichchhe moto lok bosachchhe (Sujit Bose is helping people encroach at will), competing with others...I am ashamed of Salt Lake (lajja lagey)," she said. The TMC chief said that opposite the animal resources department office in Salt Lake's LB Block, the entire area has been encroached.

"They are hanging a tarpaulin sheet and encroaching on the space. How much money they had to pay? Who took this money? Why don't the councillors of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation do anything?" she asked.

"I was passing by Webel the day before yesterday. I saw many shops. All set up by outsiders. They have turned the place dirty. Why not create a food zone in the area? This will not disturb people. People can walk a bit and eat," the chief minister added.

Mamata Banerjee also accused state food processing minister Arup Roy and Howrah (North) MLA Goutam Chowdhury of extortion. "Have you seen Hatibagan's state? I made the city so beautiful. But now, a new OC (of a police station) comes and immediately brings in new illegal settlers. The situation is similar in Gariahat. Police and civic officials see everything but do nothing. Some are working only to make money," the chief minister said.

"How much money do you need to lead a good life? You are going around in big cars, dining at fancy restaurants. Everything is fine, but first think of the people," she said but warned the TMC leaders that those indulging in extortion or doing shoddy work would be thrown out of the party.

Banerjee made it clear that tickets for future elections would be given out based solely on performance. "I don't want 'master' extortionists. I want people's servants," she said.

Keya Ghosh, Bengal BJP's media in-charge, questioned the chief minister, asking why the CM was not aware as this was happening for such a long time. "Now the question remains, as the CM, as the HM of the State wasn’t she aware of such things happening for such a long time? Or is it a feud over 70:30?" she asked.

Mamata Banerjee blames her own Minister Sujit Bose for illegal encroachment of land. She also accuses him of setting up outsiders in Salt lake area. Now question remains, as the CM, as the HM of the State wasn’t she aware of such things happening for such long time? Or is it a… pic.twitter.com/DgVpzOcVkV — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) June 24, 2024



