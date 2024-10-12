PM Internship Scheme: 90,000+ opportunities open, get all eligibility, benefits, and application details

More than 90,800 internship opportunities have reportedly been posted by 193 companies on the Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal ahead of the registration commencement on October 12.



Major companies like Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries are among those offering these internships. The portal was opened on October 3 for companies to submit available opportunities.

What is the Prime Minister Internship Scheme?

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme is a government initiative aimed at providing young people with internships in India’s top 500 enterprises. The program seeks to help applicants gain practical work experience and develop key skills by working in real-world business environments across various industries. Over the next five years, the program aims to provide one crore internships to youth across the country.

Eligibility for PM Internship Scheme 2024:

Applicants must be permanent residents of India.

Age requirement: 21-24 years old.

Candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programs may apply, but full-time employees or students are ineligible.

Educational qualifications: Candidates should have a certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a bachelor’s degree (e.g., BA, B.Sc., B.Com., BCA, BBA, B.Pharma). They must also have completed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or equivalent qualifications.



Required Documents:

Aadhaar card

Educational certificates (completion or final examination certificates)

Recent passport-size photograph (optional)

Self-declaration suffices for other requirements; no additional documentation is necessary.



Ineligibility Criteria:

You are not eligible for the scheme if:

You are under 21 or over 24 years of age at the time of application.

You are a full-time employee or student.

You have graduated from institutions like National Law Universities, IISER, NID, IIIT, or IIT.

You hold advanced degrees (e.g., MBA, PhD) or professional certifications (e.g., CA, CMA, CS, MBBS, BDS).

You are already participating in a government-funded skill development, apprenticeship, or training program.

You have completed an apprenticeship under NAPS or NATS.

Your family’s annual income exceeds ₹8 lakh in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

You or your immediate family members are permanent or regular employees of the central, state, or local government, PSUs, or other government bodies.



Criteria for Companies:

The Ministry has identified the top 500 companies based on their average CSR expenditure over the last three years.

Companies not on this list can also offer internships but must receive approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.



Benefits of the PM Internship Scheme:

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for up to 12 months.

The government will provide a one-time grant of ₹6,000 for incidentals, which will be directly transferred to interns upon joining their internship location.

The training costs for interns will be covered by the company's CSR funds as per current rules.

Up to 5% of CSR expenditure may be booked as administrative costs by the company, in line with CSR policy rules.

Every intern will receive insurance coverage under the government’s insurance schemes.



How to Register for the PM Internship Scheme:

Visit the official PM Internship website.

Complete the profile section by providing necessary personal details.

Generate your CV and submit your internship preferences from the list of available opportunities.

Follow the steps to finalize the registration process.



Grievance Redressal Process:

Visit the official website for the scheme.

Check the contact details for assistance.

Use the helpline number (1800 11 6090) or email (pminternship[at]mca.gov.in) to submit grievances.



FAQs:

What is the PM Internship Scheme?

It is a government initiative aimed at providing internship opportunities to young people in India’s top companies.

What are the benefits of the scheme?

Interns will receive ₹5,000 per month as financial assistance, along with a one-time grant of ₹6,000 for incidentals.

What is the eligibility for the scheme?

Applicants must be Indian residents, aged 21-24, with relevant educational qualifications.

Can I apply online?

Yes, the application process can be completed online through the official PM Internship Scheme website.