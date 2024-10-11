PM Internship portal to open for candidates on October 12 evening

The PM Internship portal will open for candidate registrations for internships at top Indian companies on the evening of October 12. The portal, which was launched for companies on October 3, has already seen nearly 91,000 opportunities posted by 193 companies.

“The number of opportunities posted on the PM Internship Scheme portal surged to 90,849 by October 11,” said a senior government source. Internship opportunities have been posted by 193 companies, including major private sector players such as Jubilant FoodWorks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries, the source added.

Opportunities span across 24 sectors, with the largest share in the oil, gas, and energy sector, followed by travel and hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services. Internships are available in over 20 fields, including operations management, production and manufacturing, maintenance, and sales and marketing.

“The internship opportunities are spread across the length and breadth of the country, covering 737 districts across 37 states and union territories,” the source said.

It is expected that interns will begin joining workplaces starting from December 2 this year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the internship scheme for the top 500 companies as part of the PM’s employment and skilling package in the Union Budget on July 23. The scheme aims to provide internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1 crore youth over five years, enabling them to gain 12 months of exposure to real-world business environments, various professions, and employment opportunities.

Currently, the government has launched a pilot phase with a target of 1.25 lakh internship opportunities, backed by an allocation of Rs 800 crore.

Based on the learnings from this pilot, the government plans to roll out a full-scale internship scheme in the future.