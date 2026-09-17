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PM Modi 76th birthday: How he became one of the world's most prolific leaders on social media

PM Modi 76th birthday: How he became one of the world's most prolific leaders on social media

As of September 2026, Modi has crossed 100 million followers on X and 106 million on Instagram — numbers that dwarf most world leaders combined.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 1:11 PM IST
PM Modi 76th birthday: How he became one of the world's most prolific leaders on social mediaFrom the way he speaks to teenagers and grandparents in the same breath, to the platform-specific instincts most politicians never develop, there's a lot behind this dominance.

This year, as Narendra Modi turns 76, wishes are pouring in from celebrities, rivals and citizens alike — but behind all of that lies a quieter, stranger story. How did a politician from Vadnagar, born three years after India's independence, end up out-posting global icons on nearly every platform he touches?

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As of September 2026, Modi has crossed 100 million followers on X and 106 million on Instagram — numbers that dwarf most world leaders combined. From the way he speaks to teenagers and grandparents in the same breath, to the platform-specific instincts most politicians never develop, there's a lot behind this dominance. Here's what actually makes it work.

Modi's shift to selfie-style videos

Modi's social media team has shifted from a formal, professional approach to a more casual, selfie-style vertical videos format to connect more effortlessly with younger audiences, especially Gen-Z.

In his first video in the format, the Prime Minister was seen addressing the protesting youth at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Even though the message was formal, it was delivered in a language that resonated with the youngsters.

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Turning comments into a content loop

After addressing students, PM turned comments into a content loop. He returned to Instagram to acknowledge suggestions and feedback on his first video, proving that comments section doesn't have to be just an engagement metric.

How Modi uses culture to connect with audiences

Not just this, PM Modi has also used social media to pay tributes to Bengali superstar Uttam Kumar, indicating cultural resonance with the audiences.

How Modi has embraced influencer formats

In August this year, PM Modi urged citizens to celebrate National Handloom Day with the same enthusiasm as Friendship Day. He urged people to buy local products and share "Get Ready with Me" (GRWM) style videos on social media.

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While sharing the video on Instagram, Modi wrote, "Let's make India's handloom diversity popular. Share your videos with your favourite handloom products, including GRWM videos. Don't forget to use #NationalHandloomDay."

Gen-Z lingo in speeches

PM Modi's connect with Gen Z is not just limited to social media. While addressing the IIT Delhi convocation in August this year, Modi said that he envisioned youth proudly saying that they are the "first in their bloodline" to build a rocket, make a semiconductor chip in India, or manufacture advanced drones.

In his speech at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce this month, PM Modi used Gen-Z slang like 'OG' and referred to the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar franchise.

"SRCC's alumni have been very special... they took the glory of the college to the global level. If I put it in your language, the alumni here are the OGs," Modi said in his address at the college's centenary celebrations.

While addressing the alumni, the PM said, "Dhurandhar na ho lekin dhoom machai hei (They may not be the stalwarts, but they have made a splash)".

Tracing the college's transition from a modest establishment in Daryaganj to a towering educational institution, the Prime Minister said that it has shaped generations.

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"Even today in DU, saying you are from SRCC is a flex in itself," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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