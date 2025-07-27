PM Modi attends Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, marks 1000 Years of Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tamil Nadu today to mark the conclusion of the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival and to commemorate 1,000 years since the temple’s construction by Rajendra Chola I. He also released a commemorative coin in honour of the Chola emperor.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple and spoke about the significance of the site. He said, “I feel privileged to have worshipped at the Brihadeeswarar Temple during this historic occasion.” He described the experience of Shiva Darshan at Gangaikonda Cholapuram as spiritually meaningful, accompanied by music from Ilaiyaraaja and chants by Odhuvars.

Modi encouraged people to visit an exhibition organised by the Union Ministry of Culture on 1,000 years of Chola history. He also attended the release of a Tamil Gita album by the Chinmaya Mission, stating that such efforts help preserve cultural heritage.

He spoke about the Chola dynasty’s influence across South and Southeast Asia. “The Cholas had trade and diplomatic ties with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia,” he said, noting that he had just returned from the Maldives a day before the event.

Modi emphasised the Chola Empire’s achievements in governance, architecture, and infrastructure. “While many rulers are remembered for bringing wealth, Rajendra Chola is remembered for bringing the Ganga water from North to South India,” he said, referring to the creation of the Chola Ganga Lake (now Ponneri Lake). He noted that Ganga water was recently brought from Kashi to Tamil Nadu as part of the event.

The Prime Minister highlighted Chola contributions to local governance and early democratic practices. “The Kudavolai system of elections existed in the Chola period, long before the Magna Carta,” he said.

He also spoke about the importance of Shaivite traditions in Indian culture. Citing the phrase “Anbe Sivam” from Tamil literature, he said, “Love is Shiva this idea offers a way to address many modern challenges.”

Modi noted that several ancient idols and artifacts have been returned to India in recent years. “Since 2014, over 600 artifacts have been brought back, including 36 from Tamil Nadu,” he said, listing items like Nataraja, Parvati, and Lingodbhavar.

He referenced India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying the Shiv-Shakti landing site on the Moon’s south pole reflects India's scientific and cultural outlook.

Who was Rajendra Chola I?

Rajendra Chola I (1014–1044 CE) was one of India’s most important and powerful king. During his rule, the Chola Empire grew across South and Southeast Asia. He made Gangaikonda Cholapuram the capital. The temple he built became a key center for the worship of Lord Shiva and is known for its architecture, art, and historical significance.

The temple remains a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its detailed sculptures, bronze idols, and old inscriptions. The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates Tamil Shaiva Bhakti is a tradition celebrated by the Chola kings and made famous by the 63 Nayanmars, the saint-poets of Shaivism.

This year’s festival is especially important as it coincides with the birth star of Rajendra Chola, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), which began on July 23.