PM Modi calls for swift justice in crimes against women at National conference of district judiciary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the urgent need for expedited verdicts in cases of crimes against women to enhance their safety, highlighting the rising societal concern over such atrocities. His remarks came in the wake of public outrage following the tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

During the National Conference of District Judiciary, commemorating 75 years of the Supreme Court, Modi stated, “Atrocities against women and the safety of children are serious concerns for society.”

He acknowledged the existence of multiple laws addressing women's safety, including the fast-track courts law enacted in 2019, which established witness deposition centres and district monitoring committees. “We must ensure these committees are further strengthened to deliver faster verdicts in cases involving women's safety,” he added.

PM Modi underscored the importance of timely justice, asserting, “The faster decisions are made in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will receive.”

Modi's comments followed a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who reiterated her call for stringent central legislation and severe penalties for heinous crimes such as rape and murder. Banerjee expressed her frustration over the lack of response from the Prime Minister to her previous correspondence on this critical issue.

In response to Banerjee's letter, the central government defended existing laws as adequate for addressing such crimes, urging the state to implement them effectively. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, stated, “If the state government follows the central legislation in letter and spirit, it will have a lasting impact on strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring justice for victims.”

At the Supreme Court event, PM Modi also highlighted the initiatives taken over the past decade to reduce delays in justice delivery and enhance judicial infrastructure, stressing the government's commitment to improving the safety and security of women and children nationwide.