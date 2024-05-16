PM Modi clearing route for Amit Shah, says Arvind Kejriwal: 'Shah to be the next PM'

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire and make Amit Shah the next Prime Minister in May 2025. Accompanied by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, during the press conference, Kejriwal also said that in this Lok Sabha Elections, the Bhartiya Janta party is not winning.

“PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. PM Modi has decided to make Amit Shah his successor and to make him PM on September 17, 2025. PM Modi has not yet said that he will not retire after 75 years, PM Modi has made this rule, and I have full hope that he will follow this rule," the AAP convenor said.

Kejriwal was granted interim bail last on May 10 by the Supreme Court after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for over a month, taking into account his involvement with the Delhi excise policy case.

The top court has granted him bail until June 1, which is the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, and he is required to surrender to the ED right on the next day, i.e. June 2. Kejriwal will be in jail on the result day of the Lok Sabha election on June 4.

He further discussed the trends showing that the BJP will hardly get 220 seats in the upcoming elections. "Their seats are going to be reduced in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. BJP is not going to form its government, INDIA bloc is going to form its government," he said.

However, BJP, aiming for a record-breaking third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has set a goal of gaining 400 seats in this election.

Earlier, in a roadshow in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Delhi CM had also appealed to the voters that he would go to jail if they pressed the 'lotus' button, which is the party symbol of BJP.