PM Modi declares 21st century as the era of India-ASEAN power, unveils bold initiatives for global stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 21st India-ASEAN Summit on Thursday, declared the 21st century as the century of India and ASEAN nations. He emphasized that the deep friendship between India and ASEAN is crucial, especially at a time when various parts of the world are grappling with conflicts and tensions.

Reflecting on a decade since he introduced the Act East Policy, Modi highlighted the policy’s success in reinvigorating India's ties with ASEAN countries, providing new energy, direction, and momentum to the historic relationship. “India-ASEAN friendship, dialogue, and cooperation are essential during this period of global unrest,” Modi was quoted by PTI as saying.

He referred to ASEAN nations as India’s neighbors and key partners in the Global South, stressing the mutual respect both sides share for each other’s national integrity and sovereignty. "We are peace-loving nations, committed to ensuring a bright future for the youth in our region," Modi added.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of maritime security in the region. He cited the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative launched in 2019 and noted the beginning of joint maritime exercises last year aimed at enhancing regional security and stability. He added that India's trade with ASEAN nations has almost doubled over the past decade, reaching over $130 billion.

Modi announced that India would commemorate a decade of the Act East Policy with a series of people-centric events, including a Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, Hackathon, Music Festival, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, and the Delhi Dialogue. Additionally, India will organize an ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under the ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund.

In a bid to strengthen educational ties, Modi revealed plans to double the number of scholarships offered at Nalanda University and to create new scholarships for ASEAN students in India’s agricultural universities. He also proposed a review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025 to foster further economic growth.

Among other key announcements, Modi committed $5 million to enhance disaster resilience, initiated a new Health Ministers’ track to bolster health resilience, proposed a regular ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue to strengthen digital and cyber security, and unveiled plans for a Green Hydrogen workshop.

Through these initiatives, Modi affirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with ASEAN, ensuring continued cooperation across multiple sectors for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



