PM Modi gifts Ram Mandir's miniature model to French President Macron, showcases use of UPI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday showed how UPI works to visiting French President Emmanuel Macron. The French President is the chief guest at the Republic Day on January 26. He landed in Jaipur early today. After his arrival, Macron visited Jaipur's Amber Palace and later held a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea, in Jaipur.



French President Emmanuel Macron used UPI to make a payment. pic.twitter.com/KxBNiLPFdg — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

During the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi and Macron visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea. After drinking the tea, he made the payment using UPI and showed Macron how the technology works. He also gifted a model of the Ram Mandir to Macron and made a UPI payment for this as well.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/98SbDN8D3e — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Such a powerful pic. PM Modi explaining UPI technology to the French President Macron. UPI has been such a game changer for boosting our economy. The world has been appreciating UPI.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lxjFgrR8Xy — Khushi🇮🇳 Mai Bhi Modi (@love_liv_laf) January 25, 2024

The French delegation was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the airport. A couple of hours later, Modi, who was on a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, also reached Jaipur.

The Macron-Modi roadshow began from Jantar Mantar and ended at Hawa Mahal. The French leader did some shopping in that touristy area. Ahead of the roadshow, a trader who runs the 'Sahu' teashop said the leaders will stop for a cup of his masala tea. He also said that he would be paid digitally through UPI.

At Amber Fort, a red carpet was laid out and caparisoned elephants lined up for the French president. Macron interacted there with a group of children holding banners proclaiming India-France friendship. The delegation also browsed through artifacts on display at the temporary stalls set up near the entrance of the fort.

(With inputs from PTI)

