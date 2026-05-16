PM Modi in Netherlands: Calls current era a ‘decade of disasters’, warns of global poverty crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 said India and the Netherlands are working together to create trusted, transparent and future-ready supply chains to counter growing global disruptions, as he described the current period as a “decade of disasters” for the world.

Addressing the Indian community in The Hague during the second leg of his five-nation tour, Modi pointed to a series of global crises — from the COVID-19 pandemic to wars and the emerging energy crisis — that have shaken economies worldwide.

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“Today, humanity faces many major challenges as well. The world is dealing with new challenges. First came the Corona pandemic; then wars began to break out, and now there is an energy crisis. This decade is turning into a decade of disasters for the world,” Modi said.

He warned that unless these challenges are addressed quickly, decades of global development achievements could be reversed, pushing millions back into poverty.

India-Netherlands partnership on supply chains

Highlighting efforts to strengthen economic resilience, Modi said India and the Netherlands are jointly working on building robust and dependable supply chains amid global uncertainty.

He also said both countries can coordinate more closely on international projects and deepen cooperation in sectors including trade, technology, defence and renewable energy.

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Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday as part of a broader diplomatic outreach aimed at expanding India’s strategic partnerships in Europe and beyond.

‘India is a land of opportunities’

The Prime Minister described modern India as both “technology-driven and humanity-driven”, saying the country is undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

“India in the 21st century is a land of opportunities. India is both technology-driven and humanity-driven. India is becoming as modern as it is ancient,” he said.

Addressing a cheering audience, Modi said India’s ambitions are now bigger and faster than ever before.

“Today India is saying we don't just want transformation, we want the best, we want the fastest. That is why when there are unlimited aspirations in India, the efforts are also becoming limitless,” he said.

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Modi highlights AI Summit, G20 and startup growth

The Prime Minister pointed to India’s recent hosting of major international events, including the AI Summit and the G20 Summit, saying these reflected the country’s growing global stature.

“Today’s India is going through a phase of unprecedented transformation,” he said. “This has now become the character of today’s India.”

Modi also highlighted India’s startup ecosystem, noting that the country now has the world’s third-largest startup network.

Recalling that India had only four unicorns in 2014, Modi said the country now has nearly 125 active unicorns working across sectors such as AI, defence and space technology. “This culture of research and innovation is becoming even more expansive,” he added.

India’s global ambitions

The Prime Minister said India’s aspirations are no longer confined within its borders and outlined the country’s larger global goals. “India wants to host the Olympics, become a global manufacturing hub, emerge as a leader in green energy, and become the growth engine of the world,” he said.

He added that India’s aspiration-led growth is also strengthening democracy, referring to recent assembly elections held across multiple states.

In the concluding part of his speech, Modi reflected on India’s cultural continuity and values. “Generations have changed, countries have changed, environments have changed... but the family values have not changed,” he said.

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The Prime Minister said that while many cultures around the world have faded with time, India’s diverse traditions continue to remain alive in the hearts of its people.